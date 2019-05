Adrien Ryan Langham, 35 of Cartersville, was arrested this week after reports said he stole a Samsung Note 9 cellphone from the West Rome Walmart.

Reports said that Langham took the cellphone off of a counter at the store back on April 19th.

He was arrested after police found him speeding on Ga 20 near Woods Road.

Langham is charged with theft by taking and speeding.