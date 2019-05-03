Local police captured ten men on child sex crimes after an investigation stemming across multiple counties. Jimmy Lelquicedec Abadio Lopez, 28 of Rome, Jonathan Craig Manning, 28 of Rome, Keidron Jayquan Isham, 23 of Calhoun, Adam Tyler Ware, 20 of Resaca, Andrew Banjamin Nelson, 42 of Marietta, Desmond Lemond Hasley, 27 of Douglasville, Keith James Diver, 37 of Norcross, and Arlen Lamuel Riddle, 46 of Muscadine, Alabama, are accused of arranging to meet up with someone they thought to be 14 years-old to engage in sexual relations with.

Reports said that the men engaged in sexually explicit messages online with the “14 year-old”, who was actually undercover police.

The arrest were part of “Operation Soutehrn Impact III”.

Two other men, Matthew James McDurmond, 26 of Cedartown and Gerald Chamberlin, 34 of Rome, are facing charges of child pornography as a result of the investigation.

Click Here to read McDurmond story.

Chamberlain was not only found with child pornography, but methamphetamine and drug related objects. He was charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, child pornography and probation violation.

Lopez is charged with child molesation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, obscene internet contact with a child, use of computer service to entice a child for indecent purposes and felony obstruction.

Riddle is charged with aggravated child molesation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, obscene internet contact with a child, possession of a gun during the commission of a crime and use of computer service to solicit a child to commit an illegal act.

Ware is charged with aggravated child molesation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, obscene internet contact with a child and

use of computer service to solicit a child to commit an illegal act.

Diver is charged with child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, obscene internet contact with a child, and use of computer service to solicit a child to commit an illegal act.

Nelson is charged with sexual exploitation of children, aggravated child molestation and obscene internet contact with a minor.

Manning is charged with two counts sexual exploitation of children, two counts aggravated child molestation and two obscene internet contact with a minor.

Hasley is charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes, aggravated child molestation, obscene internet contact with a child and sexual exploitation of a child.

Isham is charged with aggravated child molestation, obscene internet contact with a child and exploitation of a child.