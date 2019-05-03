Cartersville police have confirmed that the victim in a wreck on Griffin Road was identified as Candace Redd, 34 of Carterville.

The wreck, which occurred Thursday just before 4 pm, saw Redd’s 2009 Nissan Altima cross a center line and strike a 2-14 Chrysler Town and Country, driven by 83 year-old Tommy Estell, of Cartersville.

Redd was pronounced deceased on investigating trooper’s arrival.

The occupants of the Town and Country were transported to Kennestone.

The accident is still under investigation.