Christopher David Ridings, 30 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he attacked a 30 year-old woman at their home on Judson Drive.

Reports said that Ridings attacked the woman’s neck, which left visible injury.

Police added that Ridings then refused to allow the woman to leave the home to get help before using force to move the woman back inside the home from the yard after she was able to escape.

Sources also told CVN that the victim later went to the jail in order to bail Ridings out stating that she wanted to drop the charges.

Ridings is charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct and battery.