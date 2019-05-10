In March 2019, Gordon County Sheriff’s detectives initiated an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine involving several different persons and multiple locations. During the 2 month investigation, the case detectives made a number of controlled purchases of methamphetamine along with the acquisition of other evidence. Yesterday (May 8th) detectives and uniformed deputies executed (both) search and arrest warrants at three separate locations: 107 Holly Hills Drive, Calhoun, 196 Hollingsworth Drive, Calhoun, and 677 Chatsworth Highway (SR 225), Calhoun. Nine (9) persons were arrested in connection with offenses involving possession/sale/distribution/trafficking methamphetamine, while two (2) defendants are still at large:

Stephanie Lynn Baldwin, age 34, of 107 Holly Hills Drive, Calhoun, Multiple Trafficking Methamphetamine / Possession with Intent to Distribute

Gordon Kirk Albertson, age 51, 677 Chatsworth Highway, Calhoun, Possession of Methamphetamine

Mandy Marlene Hatmaker, age 31, of of 419 Bahamas Drive, Chatsworth, GA, Possession of Methamphetamine

Paul Matthew Helton, age 32, of 196 Hollingsworth Drive, Calhoun, Sale of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine

Brandy Sue McNeal, age 41, of 40 Buck Lane, Chatsworth, GA, Possession of Methamphetamine

Andrew Thomas Mason, age 27, of 131 Erin Lane, Calhoun, Trafficking / Sale of Methamphetamine

Marty Allen Morgan, age 35, of 107 Holly Hills Drive, Calhoun, Sale of Methamphetamine

Frankie Lee Blanton, age 29, of Apartment 6, 1424 Sugar Valley Road, Calhoun, Multiple Sales of Methamphetamine

Carol Ann Timms, age 35, of Old Red Bud Road, Calhoun, Sale of Methamphetamine

At the time of his arrest, Albertson was being sought by authorities in Walker County, Georgia on unrelated charges. Seven defendants had previous arrests in Gordon County.

PHOTOS, left-to right: Andrew Thomas Mason, Brandy Sue McNeal, Carol Ann Timms, Frankie Lee Blanton, Gordon Kirk Albertson, Mandy Marlene Hatmaker, Marty Allen Morgan, Paul Matthew Helton, Stephanie Lynn Baldwin (last photo): evidence