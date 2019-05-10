A Rome woman was arrested this week for allegedly assaulting a coworker at Toyo Tire on Highway 411 in White.

The victim stated he had been told that someone had said something about him and the rumor was started by coworker Ashley Canedra Aker. When he approached that person, he denied it.

Later, the victim stated he walked to the area where Aker was working. When he got close, he said Aker went running around the corner with a pinch trimming tool in her hand and began cutting him with it. The victim said Aker stabbed him in the left arm. The victim grabbed his arm and lowered his head. That’s when he said Aker stabbed him in the left eye.

The victim did have a two-inch wound to his left bicep and a puncture to his left eye. He was initially treated at Cartersville Medical Center, then transported to Kennestone Hospital for emergency eye surgery.

Aker told law enforcement that she and the victim were horseplaying in the warehouse. She said while she was running, she tripped on a tire and accidently stabbed the victim in the arm.

Ashley Canedra Aker was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

From WBHF radio