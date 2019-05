Gregory Dewayne Jacoway, 65 of Fort Oglethorpe, was arrested at the Kroger in Rome after he allegdly slapped a woman across the face.

Reports said that the victim, a 55 year-old woman, suffered swelling and redmarks to her face.

Police added that Jacoway was then repeatedly told to leave the premise while refusing to do so. Jacoway had also been previously banned from the store.

Jacoway is charged with criminal trespass and battery.