Jessica Faith Burel, 28, and Lloyd Everett Towe, 55, both of Rome, were arrested this week after reports said a traffic stop led police to find a large amount of an assortment of drugs and a gun.

Reports said that police found a Taurus 9mm handgun, over 28 grams of suspected meth that was packaged in numerous baggies, numerous Clonazepam and Alaprazolam pills, two bags of heroin, and a digital scale.

The traffic stop occurred at the intersection of Callier Springs and East 14th Street.

Burel is charged possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects, drug trafficking, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, drugs not in original container, theft by receiving stolen property, two counts possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a fire arm by a convicted felon.

Towe is charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth, drug trafficking, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, drugs not in original container, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, drug trafficking and possession and use of drug related objects.