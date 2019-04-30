Keith OBryan Stocks, 28 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he burglarized two homes on Rockmart Road in Silver Creek.

Authorities stated that Stocks stole two sewing machines at one of the homes.

Reports said that Stocks also removed a lock on a power box and straight wired the power to the mobile home, causing power to operate at two different homes.

While being taken into custody police said Stocks continually resisted officers, event denting a door to their patrol unit when being placed inside.

Stocks is charged with two counts criminal trespass, two counts theft of services, two counts theft by taking, two counts criminal damage to property, two counts burglary, interference with government property, and obstruction.