Two Silver Creek residents, Robert Lincoln Keen Jr, 36, and Megan Nichole Sharpe, 29 of Silver Creek, was arrested at the intersection of Warren and Toles Road after police said they found them to be in possession of a meth pipe containing the drug.

Reports added that Keen is also accused of lying to police about his identity while being questioned.

Both are charged with possession of meth and possession of drug related objects.

Keene is additionally charged with giving false information to police.