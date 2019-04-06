A Lindale man, Anthony Michael Rule, 26, was arrested for the second time this week for being found walking in the street under the infleunce of drugs or alcohol.

Reports said that Rule was found on Friday staggering badly on North Fifth Avenue at the Bridge near the Rome Police headquaters.

Reports said that Rule admitted to police that he had been smoking synthetic marijuana.

Rule is charged with pedestrian under the influence.

March 30 2019

Anthony Michael Rule, 29 of Lindale, was arrested this week after reports said he nearly was struck by a vehicle while crossing Martha Berry Blvd intoxicated.

Reports said that Rule stumbled into traffic near the Stop and Go on Martha Berry Blvd.



Rule is charged with pedestrian under the influence.