Two Armuchee High School students, James Lewis Blankenship, 17, and Christopher Payne Roseberry, 17, was jailed at the school this week after an altercation in the school parking lot.

Reports said that Blankenship yelled at Roseberry “threatening to knock his teeth out”. Reports added that Roseberry attempted to leave the scene, but Blankenship called him a “punk ass”.

It was then reports stated that Roseberry got out of his vehicle with a large machete and went towards Blankenship “at a threatening manner”.

Both men are charged with terroristic threats and acts.

Roseberry is additionally charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds.