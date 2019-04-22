A 20 year-old Rome woman with a history of drug arrest, Heaven Lee Dawn Hood, once again found herself behind bars this week.

Reports said that Hood was pulled over for driving without a tag when police found her to be in possession of methamphetamine, needles and a scale.

The stop occurred at the intersection of Westwood Circle and Burnett Ferry Road.

Hood is charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, operation of a vehicle without a validation decal, and two counts felony probation violation.

PREVIOUS (October 26 2018)

Heaven Lee Dawn Hood, 20 of Rome, was jailed this week after reports said she was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Authorities stated that a search warrant was conducted at 310 Camp Street and in the process leading police to locate the drug. Reports added that Hood claimed ownership of the drugs.

Hood is charged with possession of meth.

PREVIOUS (Aug 28 2018)

Heaven Hood, 20, of Rome was arrested Monday for stealing a car in July 2018.

According to police reports, on July 14, 2018, Hood took the victim’s 2011 black Ford Fusion from her home without permission. The victim contacted Hood, and Hood replied that her father would return the car later on that day.

The vehicle was recovered on the same day. The two occupants were taken into custody. They stated that Hood had been driving the vehicle but fled on foot.

Hood is charged with felony theft by taking.

PREVIOUS (Dec 6 2017)

Five people were arrested after the Rome Floyd Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on Wood Valley Terrace.

Reports said that Heaven Hood, 19 of Rome, Gerald Griffin Gunner, 48 of Silver Creek, David Jenkins,25 of Rome, Summer Hamilton,27 of Lindale Bartney Furr, 35 of Rome, were all found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Hood is also accused of attempting to kick law enforcement while being placed under arrest.

PREVIOUS (November 2017)

The Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force arrested three people, Nick Alan Adams, 40, Andrew Kyle Parris, 22, and 19 year-old HeavenLee Dawn Hood this week while conducting a search warrant at a commercial building on Kingston Avenue.

Reports said that Adams was found with methamphetamine in his safe. Officers also found scales containing methamphetamine residue, needles and a glass pipe and Adams had Xanax and Lortab pills in a small bag in his pocket.

He is charged with felony possession of meth, intent to distribute meth and two counts of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Adams also is charged with the misdemeanors pills not kept in the original container and possession of drug-related objects.

Both Parris and Hood are charged with felony possession of meth charge and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.

PREVIOUS (May 2017)

Four people were arrested during a drug raid at a home on Oak Street in Lindale Thursday. Reports said that the Metro Drug Task Force went to the home of Patches Jean Ingram, 47, and 40 year-old David Jason Guice and found methamphetamine, marijuana and numerous drug related objects.

Along with Ingram and Guice, police arrested Heaven Lee Dawn Hood, 18 of Rome, and Sarah Inez Garrett, 27 of Silver Creek, on various charges.

Ingram is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects after authorities found the drugs and two glass smoking devices inside her bedroom.

Guice was charged with possession of meth after he was found with the drug in an outbuilding of the home.

Hood is charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug related objects and failure to appear. Reports indicated that Hood was found with meth, marijuana, hash oil and three glass smoking devices.

Garrett was found with a glass smoking device that contained meth residue. She was charged with possession of meth and possession of drug related objects.