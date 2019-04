Heath Nicole Ramos, 33 of Rome, was jailed in Rome this week after police said she smoked methamphetamine in a room with a small child present.

Reports added that Ramos also allowed a known wanted felon to hide out in her home on McHenry Drive prior to police arrival .

Ramos is charged with second degree cruelty to children, hindering the apprehension of a criminal and nine counts failure to appear.