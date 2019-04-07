Anthony Wayne Massey, 41 of Rome, was jailed this week after reports said he attacked a woman with a remote control.

Reports said that Massey threw the remote at the woman’s head, striking her behind the ear, which left a knot.

Reports added that the incident occurred in front of a small child at a home on Park Avenue.

Police went on to say that Massey also kicked the door to a bedroom in while engaged in the altercation with the woman.

Massey is charged with simple battery, cruelty to children and criminal trespass.