Tkeyah Shane’ Underwood, 26 of Rome, was arrested at McDonalds, this week after reports said she attempted to make numerous fraudulent returns at the Dollar General in Central Plaza.

Reports said that Underwood attempted to get refunds by taking receipts out of the trash can and then return non-purchased items.

Police added that the thefts occurred between December 2018 and March 2019.

Underwood is charged with theft by conversion.