Danja Ann Turley, 46 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she was observed striking a curb on Garden Lakes Parkway while driving under the influence.

Reports said that officers conducted a search on her vehicle, and in the process locating methamphetamine, marijuana and a syringe in her purse.

Turley is charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, DUI, possession of drug related objects and failure to maintain lane.