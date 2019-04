Anthony Todd Bishop, 53 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegdly went onto another’s propery and stole an outbuilding.

Reports said that Bishop had been told to stay away from property on Canard Street before he went back and stole an outbuilding valued at $1,500.

Police stated that the building was dragged to Bishop’s nearby property, where it was later found by police.

Bishop is charged with theft by taking and criminal trespass.