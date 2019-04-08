Bernita Leanne Cunningham, 35 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said she hit her daughter in the face during an altercation.

Reports stated that the altercation began after the victim didn’t return home at a time she had promised to. As the result, Cunningham allegedly threw the victim’s telephone to the ground, causing it to shatter.

When the victim went to get her phone, Cunningham them allegedly tackled her to the ground and began to hit her with a closed fist in the face.

Cunningham is charged with battery and cruelty to children.