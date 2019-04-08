An Atlanta man, Deon Clinton Davis, 27, who was an inmate at the Floyd County Prison is facing additional charges in Rome.

Reports said that Davis concocted a scheme to sneak drugs into the prison.

Police stated that Davis placed a telephone call to another and instructed him to leave marijuana and methamphetamine to be smuggled in at a work detail location.

The other person then left 37.8 grams of marijuana and 32.1 grams of methamphetamine between two Floyd County government tractors parked at the intersection of Trotter Lane and Hitching Post Drive.

Davis is charged with criminal solicitation, attempt to violate Georgia controlled substance act, trafficking drugs and the possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.