James Brandon Spivey, 28 of Gaylesville, was jailed on Crackerneck Road in Armuchee was arrested this week after reports said he stole a vehicle from a home on Turner Road and was later spotted driving it.

Reports said that Spivey told police that he had been kidnapped and forced to steal the vehicle.

Police went on to say that while taking Spivey into custody they found him to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Spivey is charged with possession of meth, theft by taking, loitering, criminal trespass and making a false report of a crime.