Scot Christopher Smith Jr, 32, and 54 year-old Ronald Jeffrey Kennedy, both of Rome, were arrested at a location on Calhoun Road at June Street after police found them loitering.

Reports said that Smith was also found in possession of two glass pipes and a container of methamphetamine.

Smith is charged with criminal trespass, possession of meth, loitering, possession of drug related objects, and two counts contempt of court.

Kennedy is charged with criminal trespass and loitering.