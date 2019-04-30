Montavious Lazius Cook, 18 of Rome, was jailed this week after reports said he injured a police officer while he was being placed under arrest.

Reports said that Cook was found with two large bags of marijuana, digital scales and a handgun.

Reports added that Cook injured an officer’s hand while trying to pull away from being taken into custody.

Cook is charged with two counts purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and obstruction.