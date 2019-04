Patrick Donavan Huff, 25 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he pushed a 22 year-old woman into a home before placing her in a choke hold and threatening her life.

Reports said that Huff told the victim that “if she called the cops he would slit her throat”.

The incident occurred at a home on McHenry Drive.

Huff is charged with aggravated assault, simple battery, terroristic threats and acts and obstruction.