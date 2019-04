Joseph Bradley Ineichen II ,24 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he stole jewelry from a 70 year-old woman at a home on Old River Road.

Reports said that Ineichen then sold the jewelry, which was valued at $1,650 and sold it for $35 to a pawn shop.

Ineichen is charged with theft by taking, theft by deception, theft by receiving stolen property and exploitation and intimidation of the elderly.