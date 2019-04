Tyler Huston Pasley, 25 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said police found him to be in possession of a stolen laptop from Blood Assurance.

Reports said that Pasley was found using the computer during the execution of a search warrant at his home on Old Dalton Road.

Reports said that that Pasley told police that he purchased the laptop from “Brandy” in February.

Pasley is charged with theft by receiving stolen property.