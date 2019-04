Shelton Lee Kidd, 45 of Rome, was jailed this week after reports said he lied to 911 operators about being stabbed.

Reports said that dispatchers were fire, EMS and police to a location on North Mclin Street after he called 911 and said he has been stabbed.

After arriving on scene it was determined that Kidd had lied.

Kidd is charged with false report of a crime and unlawful conduct during 911 calls.