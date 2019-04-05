Cody Shane Riddick, 33 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he attacked a 33 year-old woman at a home on Granite Wau. Reports said that he grabbed the woman’s chest and shoved her into a bathtub.

Reports stated that the victim suffered an injury to her breast.

Reports added that Riddick proceeded to grab the woman’s cellphone in an effort to keep her from calling 911 for help.

After notifying authorities, police said they found a sawed off shotgun in his possession.

Riddick is charged with battery, possession of a sawed off gun, and hindering a person making a 911 call.