Jeff Hunnicutt has been named the head football coach at Model High School.

Hunnicutt, a Pepperell High School standout in the mid 90’s, returns to Floyd County to take over his first program from Cartersville where he coached football, wrestling and track.

He has also coached at Cedartown, Hiram, Coosa and Pepperell.

Hunnicutt is the son of Lynn Hunnicutt who made a name for himself at Pepperell for over a decade. He also served as head coach for Model for a short time at the later part of his career.