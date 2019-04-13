Eliot Ryan Rutledge, 30 of Rome, was jailed this week after reports said he terrorized a 28 year-old woman over the course of several months while holding her against her will at a home on Lytle Avenue.

Reports said that on August 8th of last year Rutledge punched, elbowed and poked the victim.

The victim later reported that Rutledge had also attempted to straggle her after slamming her on the ground by the neck in the front yard of the home.

On January 16th, the victim told police that Rutledge choked her before he bit her fingers, causing severe lacerations. The woman was left with bruises to her arms, ear and buttocks.

Then on January 27 of this year the victim said Rutledge cut his hands causing them to bleed before chasing the woman and shoving his fingers in her mouth stating that he wanted her to “taste his blood”.

Again, on February 16th, Rutledge is charged with using his hands and arms to strangle the woman.

Rutledge is charged with two counts aggravated assault, false imprisonment, simple battery, two count battery and two counts disorderly conduct.