Alan Dewon Lyles, 33 of Rome, was jailed this week after police said they found him in possession of dangerous drugs and a gun after being pulled over for driving without a tag light.

Reports said that while taking Lyles into custody police found THC oil and a gun.

Police stated that while questioning Lyles he gave them a fake name and date of birth.

The stop occurred at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Broad Street.

Lyles is charged with driving with a suspended license, improper tail light, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession, manufacture or sale of THC, giving false information to police and parole violation.