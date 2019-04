Christopher Paul Chipman, 32 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found trespassing on property located at Cave Spring Road.

Reports said that while being taken into custody he was found to be in possession of two smoking devices containing meth, a baggie containing meth, a plastic tube containing meth and a container of suspected marijuana.

Chipman is charged with possession of meth, criminal trespass and possession of drug related objects.