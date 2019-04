Floyd Lee Lowman, 30 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he cashed a fake check in the amount of $1,500 at the A1 Food and Beverage on Burnett Ferry Road.

Reports said that the check was written from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office Department’s Inmate Account department.

Reports added that Clayton County stated that Lowman was never an inmate at the facility.

Lowman is charged with theft by taking, printing, executing, negotiating factious checks and probation violation.