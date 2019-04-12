Brandon Montae Henderson, 26 of Rome, was jailed this week after reports said he attempted to rob and kidnap a woman on East 16th Street,

Reports stated that Henderson allegedly used force to take two cellphone and car keys from the victim.

The victim said that during the incident her necklace was broke.

It was then the woman stated that Henderson attempted to pull her into a vehicle after she refused to get in on her own. Henderson proceeded to punch and scratch the woman trying to force her inside.

Another woman was able to help the victim escape.

Henderson is charged with strong arm robbery, kidnapping and battery.