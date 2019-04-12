Shawn Sanders Owens, 50 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he passed out drunk and left two children, ages 2 and 3 to care for themselves.

Reports said that Owens drank so much that the children said they could not wake him up.

The three year-old was later found playing in the yard within 3 feet of a busy roadway.

While taking Owens into custody, police said they found him in possession of a bag of tramadol pills that were not in their original container.

He was also found to be in possession of a Winchester 30-30, which he was forbid to have because he is a convicted felpn.

Owens is charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon, drugs not in original container, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, two counts reckless conduct, two counts second degree cruelty to children and first degree cruelty to children.