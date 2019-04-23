Jerome Dustin Knight, 36 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he allegedly attempted to straggle his mother during an altercation at a home on Lyons Drive.

Reports added that after Knight placed his arms around his mother’s neck he allegedly broke her iPhone in an attempt to prevent her from dialing for help.

Reports went on to say that he then threw a box of nuts, bolts, screws, and washers at the woman’s nephew while he was attempting to help the woman. Knight then chased the man with hammer while threatening injury or death.

Knight is charged with battery, aggravated assault, obstruction of a person making a 911 call, terroristic threats and acts, criminal damage to property and aggravated assault.