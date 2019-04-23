A woman went to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office on April 16th and stated she was assaulted in her home on Stiles Court in Cartersville early that morning.

She said her husband, 43-year-old Shedrick Antonio Bowens, told her to go to the bedroom so they could talk. When she refused, she said he began yelling and cussing at her before picking her up and carrying her into the bedroom. She mentioned he threw her on the bed and choked her with both hands until she lost consciousness. When she woke up, she stated he struck her in the face with a fist.

She said their 13-year-old son woke up during the incident and she was able to leave the residence after putting the boy back in bed.

A deputy observed several red marks and bruising on both sides of her neck. She also had swelling and bruising on her left eye.

At the residence, Bowens stated there was an altercation a couple of weeks before, but denied anything happened that day. Shedrick Bowens was arrested and charged with aggravated assault resulting in strangulation, misdemeanor family violence battery, and cruelty to children in the third degree for having knowledge that a child under the age of 18 was present and heard the act of family violence battery.

From WBHF radio