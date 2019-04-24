Joshua Corbin Adams, 22 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he attempted to burglarize a home of an 88 year-old woman while she was there.

Reports said that Adams entered the Beech Street home before noticing the resident was there. He then proceeded to run from the house where he was confronted by another woman. Reports stated that he placed her in fear of her safety.

The victim stated that Adams then attempted to steal the woman’s vehicle.

Adams is charged with first degree burglary, battery, entering an automobile with intent to commit a theft, and two counts probation violation.