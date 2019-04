Eric Laquinn Daniel, 29 of Rome, turned himself in this week after reports said he was found to be in possession of a GSG -522 .22 caliber rifle and a Marlin .35 caliber rifle while being a convicted felon.

Reports said that the incident that led to the charges occurred last October while he was committing an aggravated assault.

Daniel is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.