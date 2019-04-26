Kenya Menashshe Royster, 25 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he hit a woman in the face and head numerous times with his fist.

Reports went on to state that Royster then slammed the woman’s head against a couch, which resulted in a large laceration.

The incident occurred while two children hid under the bed during the attack.

Royster is charged with battery, simple assault, criminal trespass, obstruction, cruelty to children and two counts probation violation.

Keia Nicole Hames, 25 of Rome, was also arrested at the scene and charged with obstruction.