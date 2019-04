Vyonne Renee Head, 33 of Rome, was arrested after the execution of a search warrant led police to find multiple THC edibles, THC candies, and THC vape cartridges. Police also found marijuana and a gun at the home on Welcome Hill Trail.

Head is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute.