Two people, Jessica Lenzi-Cathryn Collins, 27 of Kingston, and Jarrett Blake Sisson, 28 of Rome, were arrested on Maple Road in Lindale on drug and burglary charges.

Reports said that Collins stole a 2005 Polaris 4wheeler from a home on Kingston Road back in September 2008. She also allegdly took a 2005 Ford F250 and then refused to give it back. Reports added that she then damaged the victim’s truck beore giving it back several weeks later. Police went on to state that when she returned the truck it was damaged. The damage was estimated to exceed $3,400.

While taking her into custody she allegedly gave police a fake name and date of birth.

A search turned up methamphamine and drug related objects. Sisson was with Collins at the time of the search, which led to his charges.

Sisson is charged with possession of meth and possession of drug related objects.

Collins is charged with theft by taking, burglary, criminal damage to property, giving false information to police, possession of meth and possession of drug related objects