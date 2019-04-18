Rome City Schools has approved the hiring of Terry Smith, Jr. to lead the boys varsity basketball team for the 2019-2020 school year.

Smith graduated from Valdosta State University with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and from Albany State University with a teaching certification in Health and Physical Education. Smith obtained his master’s degree in Foundation of Education from Troy University. In addition, he also holds an educational specialist degree in Curriculum Instruction and Administration from Nova Southeastern University.

Rome’s newest coaching hire has served as an educator for several high schools including Bainbridge High School, Peach County High School, and Crisp County High School where he taught Physical Education and served as Department Head. He has also taught Credit Recovery for Peach County High School, and Health and Physical Education for Bainbridge High School before finding his home at Rome High School where he has served as the Work-Based Learning Coordinator since July.

Coaching has been a major focus for Smith with a concentration on the game of Basketball. Helping the Rome Wolves this past season by serving as the assistant basketball coach and assistant athletic director for RHS is the latest addition to his list of leadership in high school sports. Smith has also served as head basketball coach from Crisp County High, Peach County High and Bainbridge High where he has led teams to the Sweet 16, a region title and gone as far as the Elite 8 in the 2011-2012 basketball season.

Smith is also a member of the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association.

Rome City Schools would like to congratulate Terry Smith, Jr. for his appointment as the head basketball coach for Rome Boy’s Varsity Basketball.