Misty Dawn Harding, 36 of Dalton, was jailed in Rome after she allegedly caused a wreck and then fled the scene.

Reports said that the wreck, which occurred last December, saw Harding run a redlight on GA Loop 1 at Calhoun Road. Harding then allegedly dumped items, including a digital scale and methamphetamine, on Calhoun Road following the three car collision.

Reports said that Harding then pulled into a home in an attempt to hide her car.

Harding is charged with hit and run, driving on a suspended license, driving without insurance, failure to obey traffic devices, littering, possession of methamphetamine, seat belt violation, possession of drug related objects and criminal trespass.