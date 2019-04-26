Gordon Central High School Principal Doug Clark has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately.

The announcement was made by Gordon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Susan Remillard after school today in a brief meeting with teachers and staff at the school earlier this week.

Clark has served as principal of GCHS since 2013.

Before coming to Gordon Central he served as principal at Belwood Elementary for four years.

Jeff Shattuck and Marne Wilson, the current Assistant Principals at the school, will take over principal duties in the interim.