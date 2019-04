Dominique Rashard Leath, 25 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he pulled out a gun and fired it at a 24 year-old woman in a vehicle on East 16th Street.

Reports said that a child was near the shooting.

The vehicle suffered over $500 in damages.

Leath is charged with criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm near a street, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and cruelty to children.