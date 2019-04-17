Zachary Michael Baker, 27 of Calhoun, was sentenced in Rome this week after he pleaded guilty to numerous charges including sexual misconduct with a minor online.

Baker, the former manager of sweetFrog and a youth minister at a Gordon County church was sentenced to 8 years in prison to be followed by 17 years of probation.

Police said that Baker never made physical contact with what he thought was a 14 year-old boy, but he did set up a meeting with the person for oral sex.

The child wasactually an undercover officer posing as the 14 year-old boy. i

Baker’s attorney said that since his release from jail in January he has worked two jobs to suppport his family, as well as attending a men’s support group. He added that he had hoped for a lighter sentence since this was the first time Baker had been in trouble.

Baker pleaded guilty to criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child by use of a computer and obsence internet contact with a child.

PREVIOUS December 27 2017