Zachary Michael Baker, 27 of Calhoun, was sentenced in Rome this week after he pleaded guilty to numerous charges including sexual misconduct with a minor online.
Baker, the former manager of sweetFrog and a youth minister at a Gordon County church was sentenced to 8 years in prison to be followed by 17 years of probation.
Police said that Baker never made physical contact with what he thought was a 14 year-old boy, but he did set up a meeting with the person for oral sex.
The child wasactually an undercover officer posing as the 14 year-old boy. i
Baker’s attorney said that since his release from jail in January he has worked two jobs to suppport his family, as well as attending a men’s support group. He added that he had hoped for a lighter sentence since this was the first time Baker had been in trouble.
Baker pleaded guilty to criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child by use of a computer and obsence internet contact with a child.
PREVIOUS December 27 2017
Zachary Michael Baker, 27 of Calhoun, was jailed over the weekend after police said he sent sexual emails and text messages to someone “whom he believed to be” a 14 year-old boy.
Reports said that Banker arranged a meeting with the “child” so that they could engage in a sexual relationship.
Baker is charged with aggravated child molestation and obscene internet contact with a minor.