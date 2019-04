Dorcus Sanchez Adams Jr, 21 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he stole $1,050 worth of property and then later was found to be in possession of a gallon sized bag of marijuana,

Reports said that Adams told police that “he did not take money, only marijuana”.

Adams is charged with felony theft, manufacture, possess, distribute a controlled substance in a drug free commercial zone, failure to appear and probation violation.