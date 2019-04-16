A two-vehicle accident claims the life of a Cartersville woman. According to Georgia State Patrol reports, a 2017 Ford Fusion, driven by Eric James of Cartersville was traveling south on Highway 41 around 1 p.m. Meanwhile, a 2004 Jeep Liberty driven by 52-year-old Denise Strickland of Cartersville, was traveling in the northbound lane. The Fusion crossed into the northbound lanes, driving on the wrong side of the road and struck the Jeep head-on. The area of impact was on northbound in the inside travel lane and was determined by gouge marks, scrape marks, debris, and the final rest of both vehicles.

Driver 1: Eric James Hunter; 30 of Cartersville, GA – Airlifted to Grady Hospital.

Driver 2: Denise M Strickland; 52 of Cartersville, GA – Fatal injury, transported to Cartersville Medical Center.

From WBHF radio