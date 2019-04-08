Letonio Christopher Allen, 29 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he hijacked a car that was being driven by an 80 year-old woman.

Reports said that Allen jumped feet first in the front car window while under the influence of drugs.

It was then, reports added, Allen kicked the elderly woman in the wrist and then confined her inside the vehicle.

Reports went on to say that the incident occurred at 3:11 pm at the intersection of North 5th Avenue and Martha Berry Blvd.

Allen is charged with interference with drivers view, obstruction of highways, pedestrian under the influence, hijacking a motor vehicle, exploitation and intimidation of elderly, aggravated assault, obstruction.